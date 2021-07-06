Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on July 7.

Nikol Pashinyan will meet with RF President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin will refer to the Armenian-Russian strategic agenda.

The parties will also discuss issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, humanitarian assistance to the war-affected population of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the rehabilitation of economic and transport communications in the region.