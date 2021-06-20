12.2% have cast their ballot in Armenia snap election as of 11 am

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission says 317,291 citizens cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections as of 11:00.

“12.2% of the voters participated in the elections as of 11:00,” Deputy Chair of the Central Electoral Commission Laura Galstyan told a press conference today.

A total of 2,593,572 citizens are eligible to vote in the election.

The voting started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.

Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are competing for seats in the National Assembly.

Nineteen local and eight international organizations observe the elections.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.