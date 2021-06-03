OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to Minsk Group Co-Chairs

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has expressed full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Secretary General held a meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Pleased to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative Kasprzyk in person for first time. Full support for their ongoing efforts and engagement,” Helga Maria Schmid said.