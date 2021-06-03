PoliticsTop

OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 3, 2021, 13:18
Less than a minute

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has expressed full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Secretary General held a meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Pleased to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative Kasprzyk in person for first time. Full support for their ongoing efforts and engagement,” Helga Maria Schmid said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 3, 2021, 13:18
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button