New type of Dutch tulip named after Armenia’s Aragats Mountain

A new type of white Dutch tulip has been named after Aragats Mountain on the occasion of Armenia’s Republic Day and on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs.

The tulip has been developed and grown within seven years by Maveridge Floriculture Company. It symbolizes the snow peaks of Armenia’s highest mountain.



The flower-naming ceremony took place at the Maveridge headquarters, where Armenia’s Ambassador Tigran Balayan, Head of Pineacher Helps Armenia Fund Henry Boss, and Owner of Maveridge Klaas Peter De Geus signed the statement on flower-naming.



Ambassador Tigran Balayan toured the company, got acquainted with the latter’s activities and achievements. The possibilities of implementing new joint programs and establishing production in Armenia were discussed.