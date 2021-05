Armenian contract serviceman, junior sergeant V. Hovhannisyan (born in 1989) was killed in the exchange of fire that followed shooting from tbe Azerbaijani side in the Verin Shorzha border area of Gegharkunik region, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia expresses its deep condolences to the serviceman’s family and friends.

The situation is under control at the moment, there is shooting, the Ministry said.