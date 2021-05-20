Blinken, Lavrov discuss the issue of finding a long-term political solution to the Karabakh conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed the ways of finding a long-term political solution to the Karabakh conflict, the State Department said.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial.

The Secretary noted that the United States sought a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. To that end, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed Russia’s Arctic Council Chairmanship and the importance of cooperation given our shared stake in the region.

The Secretary underscored the imperative of ensuring humanitarian access for the people of Syria, while they also discussed regional issues, including finding a long-term political solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to continued discussions going forward.