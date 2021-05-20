Armenia reports shooting in the border region of Gegharkunik

On May 20 an incident was registered in the border areas of Gegharkunik province with the participation of Azerbaijani soldiers who crossed the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

At around 3 pm, several dozen shots were fired, presumably in the air, after which the Armenian subdivisions opened preventive fire.



The commander of the Azerbaijani military contacted the commander of the Armenian unit, asked him to stop the fire, apologized and said that the shooting was accidental.



The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia warn that the recurrence of such incidents will be considered a deliberate attempt to incite confrontation and will lead to relevant actions of the Armenian side.