Russia reedy to help Armenia and Azerbaijan with border delimitation and demarcation – Lavrov

Russia has offered assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in delimitation and demarcation of the shared border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference today.

“As for the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Azerbaijani side, after this incident occurred, made statements, explaining the incident by a misunderstanding and, most importantly, the absence of a border that would be delimited and demarcated,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the Russian side is ready to assist the parties with delimitation and demarcation by providing both cartographic material and consulting services.

“There is no reason to stir up emotions around the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he stressed.