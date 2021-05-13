CSTO reacts to Azerbaijan’s actions on Armenia’s border, says measures will be taken if necessary

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is closely following the development of the situation in Armenia’s Syunik province, the CSTO said in a statement.

“As the situation develops, if necessary, actions will be taken under the provisions of the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter,” the Organization said.

Earlier today Armenia’s Permanent Representative Viktor Biyagov briefed the CSTO on the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side in the territory of Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia.

“According to the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani armed Forces violates the border and went deep into the Armenian territory for several kilometers,” the CSTO said.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas discissed the situation with Armenia’s acting Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.