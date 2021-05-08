Armenian Genocide commemoration included in The Guardian’s photo recap

The Guardian has included a photo of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide anniversary in the roundup of the coverage on struggles for human rights and freedoms over the past two weeks.

The photo depicts people in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, laying flowers at the Memorial to Armenian genocide victims.

“Up to 1.5 million Armenians died after they were deported en masse by the Ottoman Turks from eastern Anatolia and adjoining regions to the Syrian desert in 1915-16. Many victims died of starvation or disease in death marches across the desert or were massacred by troops,” The Guardian noted, reminding that Joe Biden became the first president to declare formal US recognition of the Turkish campaign as genocide.