Russian FM due in Armenia to discuss implementation of agreements on Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Armenia today for a working visit, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.

Within the framework of the visit he will have meetings with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, during the meetings it is planned to “thoroughly consider a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena.”

The main focus of the talks will be the implementation of existing agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh. “Priority attention will be paid to the practical aspects of the implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 on Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zakharova said, TASS reports.