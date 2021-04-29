Recognition of Armenian Genocide a clear message to Turkey: Sarkissian sends letter to Biden

President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of thanks to US President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude on behalf of the Armenian people for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“It is a courageous and inspiring step that we have been waiting for for over a century, which is important for Armenians all over the world, including Armenian-Americans, who have spared no effort for recognition throughout their lives, for all those who seek justice,” the President wrote.

“Armenia also greatly appreciates the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives in 2019, which was followed by a similar decision of the US Senate. The President’s message is crucial in the process of official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States. With this statement, the United States not only pays its respects to the victims of this horrific crime against humanity, but also defends human rights, universal values, freedom, and democracy,” he continued.

According to the President, international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention and elimination of impunity around the world.

“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not only a correction of a historical mistake, but also a clear message to Turkey to refrain from its ambitions in this explosive region,” President Sarkissian wrote.

In the letter, President Sarkissian also touched upon the prospects for the development of Armenian-American relations, noting that Armenia and the United States have always valued the strong partnership based on mutual trust and readiness to deepen it. “There is a great potential to strengthen US-Armenia relations, to supplement the bilateral and multilateral agenda,” he said.

Cooperation in the fields of economy, new technologies, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and other fields can be promising in the context of bilateral relations, he added.

“I express my full willingness to work hard with you to achieve these important goals,” President Sarkissian said.