Covid-19: Patients die in India hospital fire amid oxygen crisis

At least 13 patients have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of an Indian hospital treating Covid patients near Mumbai, the BBC reports.

The blaze which took place early on Friday was extinguished and four survivors have been moved to nearby hospitals, said authorities.

The incident comes amid a deadly second wave of infections in India.

The spike has overwhelmed hospitals, creating a critical shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators.

The fire at the Vijay Vallabh hospital happened in the Virar area of Maharashtra state, which is about 70km (43 miles) north of Mumbai. It remains unclear how the fire started, and Maharashtra’s chief minister has ordered an inquiry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on Twitter calling the incident “tragic.”