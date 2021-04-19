No negotiations between Armenia and Turkey – Adviser to FM

No negotiations are taking place between Armenia and Turkey, Martha Aivazian, Adviser to the Armenian Foreign Minister, told a press conference today. She added that no negotiations are expected.

She noted that the international process of Armenian genocide recognition remains a foreign policy priority.

“We use every opportunity to raise the issue on relevant platforms. During our bilateral contacts we are making efforts to achieve the main goal – the widest possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” she said.