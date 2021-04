Artsakh publishes names of soldiers killed in 44-day war

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published names of servicemen killed in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijani on September 27, 2020.

Petrosyan Hovsep Karbis, born in 2000

Vardanyan David Robert, born in 2001

Nanyan Kamo Mkhitar, born in 2002

Tilikyan Harutyun David, born in 1998

Gharibyan Samvel Varazdat, born in 2000

Sargsyan Varuzhan Gevorg, born in 2000

Simonyan Karen Armen, born in 2000

Reserve Sahakyan Tigran Vyacheslav, born in 1990

Reserve Harutyunyan David Vladimir, born in 1982

Reserve Grigoryan Gagik Vladimiryan, born in 1969

Reserve Avagyan Aram Gabrieli, born in 1994

Reserve Grigoryan Andranik Felix, born in 1996

Reserve Tadevosyan Hayk Kamo, born in 1973

Reserve Grigoryan Eric Sergey, born in 1983

Reserve Gapoyan Garik Rubeni, born in 1989

Reserve Grigoryan Boris Ruben, born in 1972

Davtyan Movses Seyran, born in 1991

Yeritsyan Narek Argam, born in 2002

Isunts Gevorg Rafik, born in 2000

Avanesyan Arthur Karen, born in 1998

Antonyan Arman Margar, born in 2000

Reserve Yedigaryan Hovhannes Ashot, born in 1974

Volunteer Yeghiazaryan Paylak Zaven, born in 1995

Isakhanov Ashur Richard, born in 2001

Volunteer Israelyan Elvis Ashot, born in 1988

Reserve Khanumyan Tigran Valeri, born in 1972

Reserve Hakobyan Andranik David, born in 1996

Harutyunyan Mnatsakan Martin, born in 1995

Hovakimyan Garik Hakob, born in 2000

Volunteer Hakobyan Samvel Zhora, born in 1971

Volunteer Munchyan Ashot Arakel, born in 1951

Chakhalyan Garegin Garush, born in 2001

Janikyan Arshavir Khachik, born in 2002

Reserve Avagyan Aram Gabriel, born in 1994

Reserve Gevorgyan Robert Hambardzum, born in 1982

Melkonyan Karapet Misak, born in 1997

Reserve Muradyan San Boris, born in 1983

Grigoryan Grigor Avetik, born in 2002

Reserve Petrosyan Hrant Arsen, born in 1992

Mikaelyan Valeri Armen, born in 1991

Balayan Nelson Eduard, born in 1980

Melkumyan Andrey Andrey, born in 1993

Mkrtchyan Mher Vesmir, born in 1976

Abrahamyan Harut Ernik, born in 1989

Babayan Armen Rodik, born in 1974

Aghabekyan Roman Nelson, born in 1998

Gevorgyan Gevorg Valentin, born in 1990

Babayan Vrezh Lavrik, born in 1987

Grigoryan Sasun Spartak, born in 1998

Arstamyan Ruben Artur, born in 1990

Gasparyan Sarpen Samvel, born in 2001

Gharibyan Mher Aram, born in 1990

Balayan Vilen Sargis, born in 2000

Babayan Andranik Hovik, born in 2002

Davtyan Arayik Samvel, born in 2001

Sargsyan Aren Samvel, born in 2001

Sahakyan Sergey Sergey, born in 2000

Baghryan Edik Sergey, born in 2000

Aghababyan Arman Samvel, born in 2001

Galstyan Aram Hrayr, born in 2001

Mangasaryan Hayk Arthur, born in 2000

Simonyan Myasnik Hrachik, born in 1989

Altunyan Saribek Valeri, born in 2001

Hurumyan Arayik Mikayel, born in 1990

Khachatryan Arman Vagif, born in 1989

Muradyan Sergey Roma, born in 1991

Martirosyan Sevak Eduard, born in 1990

Askaryan Genady Benjamin , born in 1984

Aghajanyan Arthur Arsen, born in 1992

Harutyunyan David Genadi, born in 2001

Aghajanyan Armen Shahnazar, born in 1977

Alexanyan Sasun Ivan, born in 1992

Asryan Karen Murad, born in 1982

Baghdasaryan Arkady Pavel, born in 1995

Beglaryan Mkhitar Arvit, born in 1990

Poghosyan Vardges Vasili, born in 1998

Baghdasaryan Zaven Ernik, born in 2000

Musayelyan Arsen Serzhik, born in 1979

Ghukasyan Hakob Borik, born in 2000

Khachatryan Harut Ararat, born in 1998

Sargsyan Aramayis Spartak, born in 1996

Hayrapetyan Sergey Ashot, born in 2001

Yesayan Armen Borik, born in 1977

Baghdasaryan Artashes Ashot, born in 2000

Allahverdyan Gagik Levon, born in 1976

Hambardzumyan Davit Mkhitar, born in 1998

Martirosyan Meruzhan Roma, born in 1987

Abrahamyan Ashot Vazgen, born in 1985

Sargsyan Masis Arkady, born in 1981

Mirzoyan Artak Yura, born in 2001

Balasyan Vitaly Vachik, born in 1979

Reserve Dadayan Arayik Vasili, born in 1982

Reserve Avagimyan Mkhitar Pavel, born in 1973

Reserve Sargsyan Zakar Aram, born in 1996

Reserve Musayelyan Mher Razmik, born in 1977

Reserve Matevosyan Narek Abrik, born in 1998

Reserve Harutyunyan Anatoly Robert, born in 1976

Reserve Petrosyan Nelson Arthur, born in 2000

Reserve Sargsyan Narek Rudik, born in 1995

Reserve Martirosyan Martin Serzhik, born in 1978

Reserve Baghiryan Arthur Robert, born in 1984

Reserve Asribabayan David Valerik, born in 1982

Reserve Harutyunyan Kamo Karen, born in 1999

Reserve Grigoryan Norayr Chervon, born in 1974

Reserve Arstamyan Varuzhan Vazgen, born in 1974

Reserve Harutyunyan Ashot Nikolay, born in 1982

Reserve Babayan Igor Zorik, born in 1973

Reserve Sargsyan Vladimir Kamo, born in 2000

Reserve Asryan Mher Roma, born in 1984

Reserve Ishkhanyan Artak Grigori, born in 1993

Reserve Dadamyan Arsen Erik, born in 1981

Reserve Gasparyan Grisha Samvel, born in 1998

Reserve Javadyan Hrant Gastello, born in 1996

Reserve Gharibyan Ernest Arshak, born in 1963

Reserve Hakobyan Spartak Razmik, born 1983

Reserve Avanesyan Vahagn Artur, born in 1995

Reserve Sarukhanyan Davit Serzhik, born in 1972

Reserve Martirosyan Armen Mikael, born in 1972

Reserve Hakobyan Nver Benik, born in 1977

Reserve Garakyan Sasun Boris, born in 1978

Reserve Avanesyan Andranik Vladimir, born in 1991

Reserve Petrosyan Grigor Baris, born in 1989

Reserve Baghdasaryan Armen Sarmen, born in 1999

Reserve Arakelyan Misha Alyosha, born in 1995

Reserve Aghasyan Nikolay Sergey, bornin 1987

Reserve Abrahamyan Sanasar Eduard, born in 1988

Reserve Makyan Alexey Gurgen, born in 1973

Reserve Mirzoyan Sergey Sergey, born in 1988

Reserve Avanesyan Armo Americo, born in 1967

Reserve Abrahamyan Armen Arkady, born in 1973

Reserve Gasparyan Boris Armen, born in 1976

Reserve Arstamyan Mkhitar Mirzo, born in 1977

Reserve Ghazaryan Aram Volodya, born in 1997

Reserve Harutyunyan Gor Yurik, born in 1996

Reserve Beglaryan Mikael David, born in 2000

Reserve Saghyan Martin Murad, born in 1978

Reserve Mangasaryan Armen Meruzh, born in 1976

Reserve Avanesyan Tigran Gary, born in 1987

Reserve Apresyan David Vladimir, born in 1977

Reserve Gharakhanyan Gevorg Artur, born in 1991

Reserve Petrosyan David Melord, born in 1977

Reserve Hajiyan Yervand Mikael, born in 1977

Reserve Mkrtchyan Aram Henrikh, born in 1974

Reserve Martirosyan Arsen Arthur, born in 1988

Reserve Poghosyan David Robert, born in 1979

Reserve Grigoryan Armen Vladimir, born in 1982

Reserve Avetisyan Davit Rudik, born in 1982

Reserve Melkonyan Vahe Vachagan, born in 1981

Reserve Avanesyan Nver Eduard, born in 1979

Reservet Avagyan Vahe Sergey, born in 1989

Reserve Kziryants Garnik Edward, born in 1991

Reserve Aghajanyan Arthur Edik, born in 1984

Reserve Karamyan Kajik Serzhik, born in 1991

Reserve Abrahamyan Eduard Ilyich, born in 1967

Reserve Paramazyan Boris Artashes, born in 1998

Reserve Hovhannisyan Gerasim Levusha, born in 1974

Reserve Khachatryan Hayk Garik, born in 1992

Reserve Tsatryan Grigory Vagif, born in 1987

Reserve Arakelyan Norik Vladik, born in 1990

Reserve Hovhannisyan Arthur Grigor, born in 1971

Reserve Hayrapetyan Shahen Valeri, born in 1976

Reserve Galstyan Arsen Seyran, born in 1992

Reserve Baghdasaryan Karen Davit, born in 1991

Reserve Avetisyan Sasun Samvel, born in 1983

Reserve Hayrumyan Artak Nelson, born in 1976

Reserve Hakobyan Mikael Hovik, born in 1999

Reserve Hovsepyan Emil Slavik, born in 1986

Reserve Baghryan Makena Valerik, born in 1978

Reserve Petrosyan Benjamin Arthur, born in 1989

Reserve Avetisyan Hunan Grisha, born in 1972

Reserve Khachatryan Masis Mushegh, born in 1989

Volunteer Matikosyan Abrik Sergey, born in 1971

Volunteer Ulubabyan Shiraz Ashot, born in 1972

Volunteer Aslanyan Garry Arthur, born in 1990

Volunteer Avagyan Hovik Yervand, born in 1968

Volunteer Grigoryan Armen Vanya, born in 1977

Volunteer Musayelyan Albert Andranik, born in 1980

Volunteer Baghmanyan Mikael Hakob, born in 1975

Volunteer Mnatsakanyan Gurgen Garnik, born in 1990

Volunteer Sargsyan Arsen Seyran, born in 1989

Volunteer Grigoryan Ashot Aramayis, born in 1969

Volunteer Khachatryan Edward Borik, born in 1967

Volunteer Sargsyan Garnik Rubik, born in 1964

Volunteer Abrahamyan Nver Henrik, born in 1974

Volunteer Baghdasaryan Mher Timofey, born in 1975

Volunteer Asryan Sevak Serzhik, born in 1980

Volunteer Arstamyan Seyran Yuri, born in 1973

Volunteer Avanesyan Arsen Artyusha, born in 1966

Reserve Margaryan Ruben Artavazd, born in 1998

Volunteer Sardaryan David Samvel, born in 1984

Reserve Hovsepyan Vahe Levon, born in 1983

Reserve Manukyan Armenak Garegin, born in 1996

Martirosyan Edgar Mkrtich, born in 2000