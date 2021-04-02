President Sarkissian pays tribute to the memory of April War heroes

President Armen Sarkissian visited “Yerablur” military pantheon today. The President was accompanied by former conscripts of the Armenian Armed Forces Arkady Andreasyan, Arsen Hovakimyan, Andre Vardumyan, Gor Darmanyan and Liparit Melkonyan.

The latter started working in the Office of the President of the Republic within the framework of the presidential initiative to support the Defender of the Fatherland.

President Sarkissian laid flowers at the graves of the heroes of the April 2016 hostilities, as well as those who sacrificed their lives during the last Artsakh war. The president paid tribute to their memory, talked to the relatives of the killed soldiers.

The President also laid flowers at the graves of the National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, First Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, National Hero of Armenia Monte Melkonyan and General Andranik.