Armenian Parliament votes to abolish ranked voting system

The Armenian National Assembly voted to approve amendments to the Electoral Code at first reading. The draft received 83 votes in favor.

The opposition factions did not participate in the voting, Prosperous Armenia did not attend the sitting.

The changes envisage abolishing the ranked voting system and hold the next election in accordance with the proportional voting system.

The changes also foresee certain regulations for holding the elections under the conditions for the pandemic.

The Bright Armenia faction was categorically against the draft. “If the rules of the game change, the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections will be called into question,” leader of the faction Edmon Marukyan said.

Meanwhile, the authorities assure that this change only simplifies the election process.