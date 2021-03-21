Armenian, Spanish FMs discuss bilateral ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.

The Foreign Ministers highly assessed the dynamics of the development of the Armenian-Spanish friendly relations, exchanged views on the prospects of strengthening and deepening cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership, the forthcoming agenda of the Eastern Partnership. The sides expressed confidence that the full and effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will give a tangible new impetus to the promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the EU and EU Member States.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Spain also touched upon regional stability, security and humanitarian issues. Minister Aivazian presented to his counterpart the complicated humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the steps taken to address it, using the involvement of the international community and relevant specialized structures.