Aznavour Foundation receives 105 tons of humanitarian aid for war-affected population of Artsakh

Today, the Aznavour Foundation received about 105 tons of humanitarian aid for the population affected by the second war in Artsakh.

With the support of the Crisis and Support Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, this new batch of aid was sent to Armenia by sea freights, then transported to Yerevan by land. The customs clearance of humanitarian cargo was carried out by the Aznavour Foundation in accordance with the applicable legislation. This batch of humanitarian aid includes medical supplies, in particular functional medical beds, as well as clothing and hygiene items.

In total, over 175 tons of humanitarian aid was collected at 19 reception points in France and Switzerland through the Aznavour Foundation and its partner organizations. This unprecedented mobilization was possible thanks to the hard work of more than 50 organizations and 100 donors, solidarity and perseverance. The first batch of collected aid – 70 tons – was sent to Armenia from November to January by special flights.

The Aznavour Foundation coordinates the initial storage and further distribution of humanitarian aid in Armenia. Part of the aid sent in November, December and January was directly transferred to the final recipients in Armenia, the rest was distributed by the Aznavour Foundation to the affected population. To date (March 18, 2021), the Foundation has provided 15,663 refugees with basic necessities (clothing, hygiene items, blankets) through more than 20 local organizations and individuals working with Artsakh families.

Since the early days of the war, the Aznavour Foundation mobilized all its resources and capacities to provide targeted assistance to thousands of families affected by war by securing them with first aid items: food packages, clothes, hygiene items. Large scale support was also provided to the healthcare system. Notably, 35 hospitals received much needed medical equipment and supplies: 200+ rehabilitation supplies (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches), 200+ medical beds, 135.000 protection masks (K95); as well as 1000 first aid kits for civil security.