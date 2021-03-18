Armenia to hold snap elections on June 20

Armenia will hold snap elections on June 20. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement after a meeting with Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of Prosperous Armenia faction.

“During the meeting we agreed that early parliamentary elections are the best way out of the current domestic political situation,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“Taking into account the discussions I had with the President of the Republic of Armenia, with the My Step faction, with the leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan, on June 20 of this year special parliamentary elections will be held in the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.