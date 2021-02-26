PACE co-rapporteurs deem the statement of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces ‘unacceptable’

We are extremely concerned by recent developments in Armenia, said PACE’s co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Boriana Aberg (Sweden, EPP/CD) and Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC).

“In particular, we found the statement issued yesterday by the office of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, calling for the resignation of a democratically-elected government, to be unacceptable,” the co-rapporteurs said.

“We call upon all political forces and state actors to fully respect democratic principles and the Constitution of Armenia, and to take all necessary steps to immediately de-escalate the current situation,” they added.

“Armenia is going through a very difficult phase in its recent history and – more than ever – needs calm, restraint, wisdom and unwavering support for democratic principles by all concerned in order to resolve the political crisis it is facing,” the co-rapporteurs stated.