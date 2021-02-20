Rebirth of Artsakh 33 years ago opened a new chapter opened in our people’s history – Armenian PM

Rebirth of Artsakh 33 years ago opened a new chapter opened in our people’s history, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address on Artsakh’s Revival Day. The message reads:

The Karabakh movement started this very day 33 years ago. It was a turning point in the history of the Armenian people. The Karabakh movement ushered in the outset of the fight for independence, awakening in our hearts the spirit of national unity and freedom. It was the first step on the way to restoring our statehood and regaining our place in the family of the peoples of the world.

In February 1988, thousands of people stood up in the capital of Artsakh, Stepanakert, to assert their legitimate rights and claim the right to live a dignified life on their native land. This move of the people of Artsakh, which was unprecedented for those times, immediately echoed in Armenia, embracing the Freedom Square in the capital city of Yerevan.

Not only Artsakh, but the Armenian nation was reborn this day 33 years ago. The spark of the Artsakh people’s rebellious spirit kindled our hearts. We once again found the resolve to live free and independent, to manage our fate and govern the future.

Today, we likewise remember and bow to the memory of our heroes. We remember all our martyrs who fell in the First and Second Karabakh Wars, the April and July battles, on combat duty. Glory to all those who gave their lives for the future of our nation! Their memory is eternal. Their work is sacred, and the fire of glory is immortal. Their heroism was not in vain. Their legacy is eternal.

33 years ago, the Armenian nation awakened thanks to the brave people of Artsakh. Today, 33 years later, we need to be reborn again. If the revival made us reinstate our right to freedom those days, the revival of these days should help us build a powerful and competitive state in the 21st century, keeping up with the times.

Deep is our pain, and our wounds are incurable. However, the memory of our holy martyrs and their cause should prompt us to do everything possible to build our future and ensure the rebirth of Artsakh. The loss of our martyrs will not go in vain if we work with selfless dedication for a strong homeland, for the sake of our children, for the sake of our future achievements.

The spirit of our people is indestructible. The spirit of the people of Artsakh is even more unshakable. Unshakable is their desire to live and create. I am sure that, like many peoples who have faced serious problems throughout their history, the Armenian people will soon heal the wounds of the past war and take even more decisive and firm steps into the future.

A new chapter opened in our people’s history with the rebirth of Artsakh 33 years ago. Today, we are inspired by the ideals that fueled Artsakh’s revival, and we stand ready to move forward with our national aspirations and dreams.

Long live the Republic of Artsakh!

Long live the Republic of Armenia!

Long live all the sons of the Armenian people who perished for the sake of freedom!