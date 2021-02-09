Azerbaijan demands lists with names of Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank

The Azerbaijani side banned the Armenian pilgrims from entering the Dadivank Monastery on Sunday, demanding to provide the names of visitors, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told Armenpress.

“Previously, the Azerbaijani side would demand only the number of pilgrims visiting Dadivank, no more than 30 people. Now they require the list with the names of visitors,” the Primate said.

Therefore, he added, the names of pilgrims will be provided this Sunday to avoid difficulties entering Dadivank.