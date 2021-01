New houses to be built for residents of Vorotan and Shurnukh communities who lost their homes

New houses will be built in Vorotan and Shurnukh communities for residents who lost their houses, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said after a visit to Syunik province.



Each member of the family will receive a lump sum of 300,000 drams.



Each family member will receive 68,000 drams a month, at least for six months before the apartments are built.