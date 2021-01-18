Turkey and Azerbaijan spending millions to hide the truth about invasion of Artsakh – Serj Tankian

Turkey and Azerbaijan spend millions around the world to deny the truth about the Armenian Genocide, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in a Twotter pot.

And now, he says, they’re trying to hide the truth about the Turkish-Azeri invasion of Nagorno-Karabagh and the territory’s real history.

“We won’t stand for it,” he tweeted.

Turkey and Azerbaijan spend millions around the world to deny the truth about the Armenian Genocide and now about the Turkish-Azeri invasion of Nagorno-Karabagh and the territory’s real history. We won’t stand for it https://t.co/EOqBEo0OWr — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) January 18, 2021

The comments come after a public outcry led by the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) forced the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) to republish an article it originally removed from its website, which featured an interview with Serj Tankian on the national broadcaster’s Triple J Radio Station.

However the new version of the article has been heavily edited to appease Azerbaijani and Turkish complaints.