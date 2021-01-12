Prosecutor Generals of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan meet in Moscow

On the initiative of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Ali, and Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov took place in Moscow today.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish further cooperation in the field of international law, to discuss the necessary conditions, as well as several current issues. In that framework, Artur Davtyan referred to the trilateral statement that stopped the war in Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing the need to implement the 8th point related to the return of the Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan and guarantee their life, health and other rights.

The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia stressed that the return of prisoners of war and civilians will be a possible guarantee for the fulfillment of the other agreements reached in the tripartite statement and for the strengthening of peace in the region.

In this sense, Artur Davtyan also raised the issue of keeping the region free from international terrorism and the joint struggle against it. During the meeting, agreements were reached on continuing the discussions on the above-mentioned, as well as other legal issues.