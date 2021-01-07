Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol, the BBC reports.

In a social media message to protesters he said “I love you” before telling them to go home. He also repeated false claims about election fraud.

Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy”.

The company said the president’s account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed.

It went on to say that “Future violations of the Twitter Rules… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account”.

It means Donald Trump’s days on Twitter could be numbered. The president is not known for paying much attention to Twitter’s community guidelines.

Meanwhile, Facebook banned Mr Trump for 24 hours. YouTube also removed the video.

Facebook said: “We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to four deaths.

The violence brought to a halt congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.

In the House and Senate chambers, Republicans were challenging the certification of November’s election results.