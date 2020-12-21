The list of 62 Armenian soldiers captured in Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd section transferred to ICRC – Minister

Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today provided clarifications to the parents and relatives of the servicemen who were taken prisoner by the Azerbaijani side in the Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd section of the Artsakh Republic.

The Minister of Defense noted that everything possible is being done for a quick settlement of the issue.

In particular, according to Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the list of 62 captured servicemen has already been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and their personal files have been sent to the European Court of Human Rights.

The issue is also in the focus of the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan assured the relatives of the servicemen that the Ministry of Defense is doing its best to return the captured servicemen to the Homeland, that there are no misinterpretations in this issue.