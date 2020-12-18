Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan to visit Syunik on Monday PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan to visit Syunik on Monday Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 17:37 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Syunik prvince on Monday. The Prime Minister said on Facebook he will visit the cities of Meghri, Kapan, Goris. He will meet with citizens, representatives of local self-government and regional bodies. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 17:37 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print