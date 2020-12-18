PoliticsTop

PM Pashinyan to visit Syunik on Monday

December 18, 2020, 17:37
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Syunik prvince on Monday.

The Prime Minister said on Facebook he will visit the cities of Meghri, Kapan, Goris.

He will meet with citizens, representatives of local self-government and regional bodies.

