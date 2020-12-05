Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent visits Armenian PoWs in Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan held another meeting with a group of relatives of the missing in action, servicemen and civilians held in Azerbaijani captivity. Attending the meeting was Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to General Muradov, who personally visited Azerbaijan, met with some of our prisoners of war on the spot, provided us with their names and surnames,” President Harutyunyan said.

he noted that Azerbaijan has so far confirmed the names of fewer detainees than our indisputable evidence shows.

“According to the agreement reached, we will continue the activities to find all the captives and the bodies of the victims and return them as soon as possible,” the President stated.