Ammunition explosion kills two soldiers in Artsakh

On December 1, privates of the Artsakh Defense Army Zhirayr Vachik Matevosyan (born in 2001) and Gegham Meruzhan Hovhannisyan (born in 2001) were killed in an explosion of ammunition being evacuated.

The incident occurred as the servicemen were performing their duties at a guard post of one of the military units located in the eastern direction of the Defense Army.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.



The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.