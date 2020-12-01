Youri and Denis Djorkaeff hosted at Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office

Youri and Denis Djorkaeff were hosted at the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office. High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan thanked the French-Armenian brothers for the substantial assistance provided to Armenia during the war, and expressed his hope to further deepen this cooperation.

Deputy Mayor of Décines, Denis Djorkaeff stressed the close and effective cooperation with the office during the war.

“Armenia needs the Diaspora, and the Diaspora needs the homeland,” said Denis Djorkaeff. World football champion Youri Djorkaeff highlighted that he has always been involved in helping Artsakh and is ready to continue doing so.

During the meeting, a number of directions of work to be carried with the French-Armenian community.

Later, High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan, accompanied by the Djorkaeff brothers, visited the “We are Armenians” charity foundation, which is ran by the collaborative effort of Diaspora Armenians, namely French-Armenians.

The foundation provides humanitarian aid to the Armenians of Artsakh. The guests toured the center of the foundation and got acquainted with the young French-Armenian volunteers.