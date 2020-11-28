Armenia ombudsman: Return of POWs, exchange of the dead require urgent solution

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Friday had a working discussion with Tanya Lokshina, associate director for Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch.

Tatoyan informed that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying the return of Armenian captives and the exchange of the dead in Azerbaijan, and this issue requires an urgent solution.

During the meeting, the Human Rights Defender pointed to the Azerbaijani policy of carrying out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by terrorist methods.

Also, the ombudsman thanked Human Rights Watch for confirming—with a special report-Azerbaijan use of banned cluster munitions against civilians in Artsakh.