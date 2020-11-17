All utilities to be free in Artsakh for a year

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended working meeting to discuss the mechanisms of state support to be provided to the population for overcoming the post-war social situation.

The President noted that in the current difficult socio-economic situation, the government must take measures to ease the social burden of the population and restore the normal rhythm of life as soon as possible.



According to the President, in the first stage there will be a number of social programs, in particular, all utilities (natural gas, electricity, water, etc.) will be free of charge for the population for a year. According to the program, those needy families, whose per capita income is less than the threshold of 60 thousand AMD, will be provided with appropriate financial assistance.

All citizens who have lost their homes will receive a one-time state support in the amount of 300 thousand AMD per capita. And the restoration of houses damaged by the war will start in the coming days.

“The government is committed to solving the housing problems of all our citizens left without shelter within a few years, and until then the state will continue to provide financial assistance to the above-mentioned families in the form of rent compensation,” said the President.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the financial assistance to be provided to the world army and other social programs were discussed.