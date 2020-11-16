Russian peacekeepers working out the issue of free visits by parishioners to Dadivank monastery

Russian peacekeepers are working out the issue of ensuring free visits by parishioners to the Dadivank monastery in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said, RIA Novosti reports.



He noted that at the request of local residents, the Russian military set up an observation post near the monastery.

“The command of the peacekeeping contingent has organized interaction with local administrations to resolve issues of communities of religious confessions,” added Konashenkov.

Dadivank is a functioning Armenian monastery founded in the 9th century. It is located on the territory of the Kelbajar region, which, according to a trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, must be handed over to Baku.