Armenia, Russia discuss organization of peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Minister of Defense David Tonoyan received today Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, who arrived in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to control the ceasefire regime.



Minister Tonoyan thanked for the rapid formation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive assistance during the mission.



Issues related to the organization and implementation of the mission by the peacekeeping unit were discussed during the meeting.