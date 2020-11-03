Armenian President receives Deputy Mayor of Paris

President Armen Sarkissian received today Deputy Mayor of Paris Anouch Toranian.

In particular, they spoke about the ongoing Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, the ensuing situation, and the support to Artsakh Armenians, who are in the center of hostilities.

The interlocutors expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s non-observance of the ceasefire, targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilians, which has resulted in casualties.

They also referred to the work done by the Diaspora, especially by the Armenian structures in France, as well as the deepening of cooperation between Armenia and the French administrative bodies.