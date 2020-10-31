Artsakh forces recapture certain positions, make advances in the south

Today, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, together with terrorist groups, continued their offensive operations along the entire frontline. The intensity of the fighting was not very high, but intensive offensive operations were carried out in some directions, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

In the central direction the Azerbaijani armed forces managed to make some progress, some change of position by mobilizing a large number of rear forces, using armored vehicles, artillery, and at the same time shelling the city of Martuni, he said.

“In separate focal battles in the southern and south-eastern directions, the Defense Army was able to take back certain positions and ensure some progress,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that the fighting continues.

According to Hovhannisyan, there can be no complete ceasefire unless there are full verification mechanisms, because it is very important to see the violator.