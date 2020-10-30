Robert C. O’Brien calls on all outside parties to refrain from interference in the Karabakh conflict

US President’s National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien has called on all outside parties to refrain from interference in the Karabakh conflict.

“During my call today with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan I reiterated the need for Azerbaijan and Armenia to follow through with their commitments to a ceasefire,” Robert C. O’Brien said in a Twitter post.

“The people of both countries have suffered badly, with the people of Armenia, who are facing offensive military operations, now taking the brunt of the casualties. Our prayers are with the many Armenians and Azerbaijanis who have been killed or wounded,” he added.

Mr. O’Brien stressed that here is no military solution to this conflict.

“We call on all outside parties to refrain from interference and join the United States in pressing for a return to negotiations facilitated by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” he concluded.