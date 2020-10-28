Trudeau stresses importance of diplomatic solution to Karabakh conflict

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Tuesday for a strict observance of the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and said that he’s spoken with the Armenian and Turkish presidents to discuss the matter, stressing the importance of a diplomatic solution rather than a military one, Global News reports.
