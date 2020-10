Artsakh’s military death toll reaches 963

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 36 more servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression. The military death toll has now reached 963

Manukyan Narek Hrachya, born in 2000

Chobanyan Hovhannes Misha, born in 1997

Tsaturyan Sargis David, born in 2001

Martirosyan Zhora Alik, born in 2001

Gevorgian Edmon Telman, born in 2001

Mkrtchyan Misak Masis, born in 1997

Babayan Vahan Gagik, born in 1987

Hayrapetyan Khachatur Simon, born in 1989

Truzyan Hrach Avetis, born in1998

Tigranyan Arsen Levik, born in 1993

Arshakyan Hayk Harutyun, born in 1992

Tovmasyan Nahapet Gharib, born in 2000

Reserve Hakobjanyan Marat Martunik, born in 1982

Reserve Azaryan Areg Borik, born in 1988

Hovakimyan Samson Misha, born in 1992

Hakobjanyan Tigran Drastamat, born in 1978

Grigoryan Vahagn Artush, born in 1996

Grigoryan Vlad Albert, born in 1999

Aghayan Rustam Vladimir, born in 1978

Bazunts Babken Arsen, born in 1995

Manukyan Andranik Armen, born in 1982

Kochinyan David Mayis, born in 1990

Hasratyan Robert Garnik, born in 1992

Nikoghosyan Karen Ishkhan, born in 1983

Karamyan Vahe Arsen, born in 1988

Khachatryan Arthur Gagik, born in 1989

Martirosyan Levon Suren, born in 1991

Reserve Babayan Karen Ara, born in 1987

Poghosyan David Armen, born in 2001

Reserve Antonyan Perch Grigor, born in 1987

Reserve Baghdasaryan Arkady Minas, born in 1983

Reserve Kandalyan Gevorg Ashot, born in 1998

Reserve Ghazaryan David Smbat, born in 1999

Reserve Torosyan Vachagan Varuzhan, born in 1997

Reserve Badasyan Arman Mikael, born in 1992

Reserve Kirakosyan Gevorg Manvel, born in 1989