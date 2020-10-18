PoliticsTop

French city of Limonest recognizes the independence of Artsakh

On October 15, the Municipal council of the French town of Limonest unanimously voted for the recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

The document, in particular, contains the following message: “Recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by France as a guarantee for the security of its population, as well as regional and global stability”.

Thus, Limonest has become the second city in France after Alfortville, and the first in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

