PoliticsTopVideo

Azerbaijani attack prevented, troops destroyed (video)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 16, 2020, 12:41
Less than a minute

Artsakh’s Defense Army has released new footage showing the prevention of the enemy attack and destruction of its forces.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 16, 2020, 12:41
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button