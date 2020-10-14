Teenager injured in Azerbaijani drone strike on Armenia

As a result of the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, a 14-year-old child, who was driving to a field for agricultural work, was hit by a drone, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The teenager was taken to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center with multiple injuries. He is currently in the intensive care unit. The doctors assess his health condition as serious.

The child has a fractured injury of the chest, left hemopneumothorax, right pneumothorax, abdominal rupture.