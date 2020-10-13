Hadrut and Talish under full control of Armenian forces

The city of Hadrut and the village of Talish in Artsakh are under the full control of the Armenian forces, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed at a daily briefing today.

Hovhannisyan said the Azerbaijani forces resumed military actions early in the morning today in breach of the agreement on ceasefire reached in Moscow.

He said during the day the Azerbaijani air force, under the guidance and protection of the Turkish air command carried out 36 military flights. One of the Su-25 fighters was shot down by Artsakh air defense forces in the northern direction, Hovhannisyan added.

He said subversive and reconnaissance actions in the direction of Hadrut were prevented, the rival was thrown back and the city is under the full control of the Armenian forces.

As for Talish, Hovhannisyan said the Azerbaijani force are at the outskirts of the village, but the settlement is controlled by Armenian forces.