Azerbaijan fails to comply with agreement on ceasefire, Armenian FM tells Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Within the framework of his official visit to the Russian Federation, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. French Co-Chair Stephane Visconti joined the meeting distantly.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed the operative situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that despite the joint statement at the ministerial level on the ceasefire on October 10, Azerbaijan still does not fulfill its commitment, continues large-scale military operations, deliberate targeting of civilian population and infrastructure.

Minister Mnatsakanyan especially emphasized the need to introduce on-site verification systems as a possible way to cease fire and strengthen that regime.

The interlocutors summed up the work done so far in the framework of the peace settlement process.