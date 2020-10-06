Thousands of radicals hoping to make money on the new Karabakh war, Russia’s intelligence chief says

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, has warned that Nagorno-Karabakh risks becoming a launchpad for terrorists who could enter Russian territory, TASS news agency cited him as saying on Tuesday.

“The flaring up armed confrontation in Karabakh, like a magnet, attracts militants from various international terrorist structures,” Naryshkin stressed.

“We cannot but be concerned that the South Caucasus is capable of becoming a new launchpad for international terrorist organizations, from where militants can subsequently enter states neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia, including Russia,” he stressed.

“According to the information available in the Foreign Intelligence Service, mercenaries from the international terrorist organizations fighting in the Middle East, sich as Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), Firkat al-Hamza, Sultan Murad, as well as extremist Kurdish groups, are actively moving into the conflict zone,” said Naryshkin.

He stressed that ‘we are talking about hundreds and even thousands of radicals hoping to make money on the new Karabakh war.”