Three Azerbaijani planes destroyed as hostilities continue

Three Azerbaijani planes were destroyed as of 08:45 this morning, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

During the night, the fighting in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone continued with different intensity.

At the moment, fierce battles are taking place in the northern and southern directions of the front line, where the enemy has launched an attack, involving new forces.

The units of the Defense Army show heroic resistance, inflicting losses on the enemy.

Three Azerbaijani planes have been destroyed in the southern direction.