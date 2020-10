The Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted a car carrying reporters from Afence France-Presse (AFP) covering the situation on the ground in Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center.

Earlier today two journalists were wounded in the city of Martuni, as a result of Azerbaijani bombardment of the Nagorno Karabakh territory.

Reporters from 24news.am and Panarmenian TV, an Armenia TV cameraman were also injured.