Armenian FM, Grand Imam of al-Azhar stress the importance of interfaith tolerance

On an official visit to Egypt, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad al-Tayeb

The meeting focused on the centuries-old Armenian-Egyptian friendship, anchored in the two peoples’ feelings of solidarity and mutual respect.

“The warm and caring attitude of the Egyptian government towards the Armenian community is really appreciated, thanks to which Armenians were able to preserve their language, culture, religion and national identity,” said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, adding that “Egypt’s experience in protecting the rights of minorities can set a good example. “

Both sides were concerned about extremist crimes in different parts of the world, discrimination on religious grounds, and the exploitation of religion for political purposes.

In this context, the interlocutors stressed the importance of interfaith tolerance and solidarity. Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia is consistently working to protect the rights of religious groups and ensure the diversity of religions.